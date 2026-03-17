Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior (Photo by Justin Setterfield, George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea are hoping to sign Michael Kayode from Brentford at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a reliable performer in the top-flight, and he could prove to be a very useful addition for Chelsea. According to reports from Spain, Chelsea would be prepared to pay €70 million in order to sign the defender.

Brentford signed him for €17.5 million last summer, and he has been a very important player for them. However, the opportunity to make a significant profit from his departure could be tempting. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea comes forward with the €70 million proposal for the defender at the end of the season.

Reece James has recently picked up a serious injury, and he has had his fair share of injury problems in the past as well. Chelsea needs more quality and depth at full-back, and Kayode would be a solid long-term acquisition. He is a young player who is already impressing in the Premier League. He will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for Chelsea in the long-term.

Chelsea will be hoping to fight for major trophies next season, and they need to improve defensively. Signing a quality defender could make a big difference for them. The 21-year-old could be attracted to the idea of joining one of the biggest clubs in the country as well. It could give him a platform to compete in the UEFA Champions League and fight for trophies.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming months.