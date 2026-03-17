Chelsea booed off after 8-2 aggregate humiliation against PSG at Stamford Bridge

(Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Boos rang around Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night as Chelsea suffered a humiliating 8-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of PSG.

The reigning Champions League holders clinical 3-0 victory in London snuffed out any flickering hopes of a miracle comeback, leaving the Blues’ European season in tatters.

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Chelsea entered the second leg needing to overturn a 5-2 deficit from the Parc des Princes, but the tie was effectively over within 15 minutes.

Early strikes from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola silenced the home crowd, before teenager Senny Mayulu added a third in the second half to complete the rout.

Chelsea fans not happy after another disappointing performance

The atmosphere in West London turned toxic long before the final whistle. Supporters made their feelings clear by booing the team off at both half-time and full-time.

Full-time scenes as PSG win 2-8 on aggregate vs Chelsea ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/CRF6XQNQeA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 17, 2026

The frustration peaked in the second half when a triple substitution, which saw stars Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro, and Enzo Fernandez withdrawn, was met with a chorus of jeers from the Matthew Harding Stand.

It has been a miserable run for the Blues, who have now won just one of their last five matches across all competitions.

To compound the misery, defender Trevoh Chalobah was stretchered off in the closing stages, forcing Chelsea to finish the game with ten men.

For many fans, the 8-2 scoreline represents the largest aggregate defeat in the club’s European history and a stark reminder of how far they have fallen from the continental elite.

Listen to the noise as Chelsea are booed off at half-time against PSG ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Pyzm563yFL — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 17, 2026

Liam Rosenior is now under pressure

The result has placed manager Liam Rosenior somewhat under pressure just two months after his appointment.

After an encouraging start, Chelsea’s form has once again dipped. The defeat against PSG is their third in a row.

Player Club Appearances Wins Draws Losses Liam Rosenior Chelsea 18 10 2 6

It is also their fourth defeat in six games across all competitions, with the club recording just one win and one draw.

Chelsea have now been eliminated from the League Cup and the Champions League, and their top-four hopes hanging by a thread.

Winning the FA Cup could be the only way to salvage their otherwise disappointing season.