Contact made: Liverpool star struggling for playing time is not short of suitors

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool could soon face an important decision regarding the future of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with several clubs from England and across Europe reportedly contacting the Reds about a potential transfer.



Teams have enquired about both permanent and loan deals for the Georgian international as uncertainty grows over his role at Anfield, according to TEAMtalk.

When Liverpool secured Mamardashvili’s signature for roughly £30 million in the summer of 2024, he was widely viewed as the heir apparent to Alisson Becker.

However, the Georgian international has found himself firmly rooted to the bench for most of this season. He has made just 12 appearances across all competitions, including a mere five in the Premier League, accumulating an underwhelming 934 minutes of action.

Mamardashvili on his way out of Liverpool?

While he has stepped in during Alisson’s injury absences, including recent Champions League outings against Galatasaray, it hasn’t been enough to unseat the Brazilian.

To compound Mamardashvili’s frustrations, Liverpool recently activated a 12-month extension in Alisson’s contract, tying the 33-year-old to the club until at least 2027.

This decision essentially blocks Mamardashvili’s pathway to the No. 1 shirt for the foreseeable future.

Some teams are considering a permanent transfer, while others are evaluating a loan move that could allow him to gain more experience while still remaining tied to the Merseyside club.

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There is no chance Alisson Becker is going to be the second choice goalkeeper at Anfield.

That could mean Mamardashvili could be open to leaving the club, even if it is in a loan move.

Mamardashvili offers qualities many clubs desire in a modern goalkeeper. Standing close to two metres tall, he commands his penalty area well and is particularly strong in shot-stopping situations.

A loan move may be the most sensible solution for all parties. Liverpool would retain a highly talented long-term option, while the player gains valuable first-team experience at a high level.

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