Florentino Perez wants Liverpool target to replace Salah in shock summer move

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Real Madrid are reportedly preparing an ambitious move to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise during the upcoming summer transfer window.



According to Bild, Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez has identified the French international as one of the club’s priority attacking targets as they continue planning the next phase of their squad rebuild.

However, any attempt to sign the 24-year-old is expected to face significant resistance from Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga leaders are determined to keep hold of one of their most influential attacking players and are not currently considering offers for him.

Olise remains under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2029, and his deal does not contain a release clause that could make negotiations easier for interested clubs.

Real Madrid face competition from Liverpool

The Frenchman is also being chased by Liverpool who are looking to sign him as Mohamed Salah’s long term replacement.

Olise has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and the Champions League this season and it is hardly a surprise to see top clubs closely monitoring him.

The Frenchman has 15 goals and 27 assists for Bayern Munich in all competitions this season.

His ability to operate both as a traditional winger and as an inverted playmaker has made him a key figure in the club’s push for domestic and European success.

Bayern’s leadership views Olise as a central figure in their long-term project, which explains why they are unwilling to entertain offers despite growing interest from Europe’s elite clubs.

Reds are monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich winger

Real Madrid are not the only club keeping an eye on Olise’s development. Liverpool have also been linked with the winger as they prepare for a potential transition in their forward line.

With Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield uncertain, the Premier League club is believed to be evaluating several attacking options, and Olise’s profile fits the type of dynamic winger Liverpool typically target.

There is no chance Bayern Munich will allow him to leave the club. He is one of their best players and he is currently in the form of his life.

The scary part is Olise has the potential to get even better in the future which makes it more compelling for Bayern to keep him for a long time.

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