Frontrunners Arsenal face intense battle to sign experienced 31-year-old midfielder

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan and Inter Milan are actively monitoring the situation and are preparing to challenge Arsenal for the signature of midfielder Leon Goretzka.



Discussions are believed to have already begun between Milan representatives and Goretzka’s camp, while Inter are assessing the financial feasibility of a deal.

The Germany international is approaching the final months of his contract in Bavaria, and unless a late extension is agreed, he will be free to negotiate with clubs ahead of a potential move at the end of the season.

Interest from Arsenal is well reported in the media but now Italian giants Inter Milan and AC Milan are also entering the race for the experienced Bayern Munich star.

Arsenal hold genuine interest in the decorated midfielder

Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have built one of the Premier League’s most dynamic midfield units in recent seasons, but the club continues to explore experienced additions who can provide leadership and tactical flexibility.

Goretzka’s profile fits that requirement well. Known for his powerful box-to-box style, physical presence, and ability to contribute goals from midfield, the German international has been a key figure at Bayern Munich since arriving from Schalke in 2018.

During his time at Bayern, he has helped the club win multiple Bundesliga titles, as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2020, establishing himself as one of Germany’s most reliable midfielders.

Even in the later stages of his career, Goretzka remains highly regarded for his work rate and expereince.

Italian giants are ready to enter the race

Despite Arsenal’s current advantage, the Serie A giants are determined to compete for the midfielder’s signature.

AC Milan have reportedly made initial contact with Goretzka’s representatives as they look to strengthen their midfield with a player capable of providing immediate impact.

The Rossoneri have increasingly focused on signing experienced players on free transfers to complement their younger talents.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are exploring the possibility of completing another high-profile free transfer.

The club has successfully executed similar deals in recent years, signing players such as Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan without paying a transfer fee.

Sources: Premier League clubs consider move for Arsenal star ‘built in a lab’