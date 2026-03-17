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Former Everton star Leon Osman has backed Arsenal to win a historic quadruple this season following their 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

The result at the Emirates on Tuesday night secured a 3-1 aggregate win, sending Mikel Arteta’s side into the Champions League quarter-finals and keeping their hopes of a four-trophy sweep alive.

Leon Osman says quadruple is on for Arsenal

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Osman admitted that while the task is immense, the Gunners have the momentum to pull it off.

Osman pointed to Arsenal’s favorable position across all remaining competitions as a reason for his optimism.

Following the win against Leverkusen, sealed by stunning strikes from Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice, the Gunners learned they will face Sporting CP in the Champions League quarter-finals, arguably the most favorable draw of the lot.

In the FA Cup, Arsenal are set to face Southampton in the quarter-finals.

Osman noted that the draw has been kind to Arteta, especially with rivals Manchester City and Liverpool drawn against each other in the same round.

He said: “It [the quadruple] is on. I know it’s a big ask and incredibly difficult to do still at this stage, but it is.

“They’re into the final of the competition. It’s against one of the best teams in the country at the moment in Manchester City but they won’t mind that at the moment because they feel that they are the best at the moment, being nine points up. It’s an opportunity that they would’ve loved at the start of the season.

“In the FA Cup, they aren’t in the same side of the draw as the better teams, the teams who have the experience. City have pulled Liverpool and Arsenal have Southampton. Arsenal have the most favourable draw in the Champions league as well.

“No game is straightforward but it’s certainly possible. They are in the position to do it with games and the quality of the squad. They’re all fit and raring to go.”

Arsenal could win their first trophy this Sunday

The first trophy could be secured this Sunday, when Arsenal face Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley.

While Arsenal have been on top form, City have been very inconsistent by their standards.

In fact, they have just won one of their last five games across all competitions, drawing two and losing two.