(Photo by Harry Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has shared an update on Trevoh Chalobah after the defender was stretchered off during the closing stages of Tuesday night’s humiliating 3-0 defeat to PSG.

The injury capped a disastrous evening at Stamford Bridge, which saw the Blues dumped out of the Champions League 8-2 on aggregate.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Chalobah appeared to be in significant pain following a challenge from PSG’s Achraf Hakimi in the 85th minute.

With Chelsea having already used their allocated substitutions, the hosts were forced to finish the match with ten men as the defender was carried from the pitch.

Liam Rosenior on Trevoh Chalobah injury

Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, a dejected Rosenior confirmed the initial diagnosis but expressed hope that the layoff would not be long-term.

Rosenior said: “Trevoh, I just asked the medical team. He’s got a high ankle sprain, so I’m praying it’s nothing too serious because of the way Trevoh’s been performing and we can’t afford to lose another defender at this moment.

“When you go through a difficult run, you have to make sure your habits are right. We have a really difficult game at Everton on Saturday and we have to be at our best to get a result there.”

"Really tough night." Liam Rosenior reacts as his side crash out of the Champions League ?@LiamMacdevitt | @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/0voLdfnPxU — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 17, 2026

Chalobah joins Chelsea’s growing injury list

The loss of Chalobah is a significant blow for a Chelsea side already decimated by defensive absences.

Captain Reece James is currently sidelined with his tenth career hamstring injury, while Levi Colwill (ACL) and goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen (groin) remain long-term absentees.

To make matters worse, Malo Gusto missed the PSG clash due to illness, forcing Rosenior to play teenager Mamadou Sarr out of position at right-back.

With Rosenior having lost four out of the last six games, the loss of his most experienced available center-back could not come at a worse time.

Chelsea head to Goodison Park sitting outside the top five and facing a desperate fight to secure European football for next season.