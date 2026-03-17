'That’s a real problem for Liverpool' - Carragher urges Reds to strengthen key position

Jamie Carragher and Arne Slot (Photo by Carl Recine, George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has called on the club to prioritise signing another central midfielder this summer, arguing that the team’s inability to control matches in the final stages has become a recurring issue.



The former defender made the comments while analysing Liverpool’s performance during their recent match against Tottenham at Anfield, where the Reds once again struggled to maintain authority in midfield as the game progressed.

The match ended 1-1 with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring for the hosts and Richarlison scoring a 90th minute equaliser for Spurs.

The result was a huge blow for Arne Slot’s team who are fighting for a place in the top four of the Premier League.

Carragher believes the club must address the issue in the upcoming transfer window if they want to maintain competitiveness at the highest level.

Liverpool face concerns over midfield control

Carragher’s analysis focused particularly on Alexis Mac Allister, who has played a key role in Liverpool’s midfield this season.

While the Argentine World Cup winner has been one of the team’s most technically gifted players, Carragher suggested that the demands placed on him throughout matches are beginning to show late in games.

Speaking during the broadcast, Carragher said, as reported by Sky Sports:

“The longer the game goes in every game, Mac Allister struggles and that’s a real problem for Liverpool, the centre of midfield.

“It’s something they have to address in the summer, or whether Szoboszlai goes back to the central midfield position.

“When Jones comes on and the game goes end to end, I don’t know why he takes the Wirtz position.

“He’s not that player anyway, just go 4-3-3 and have an extra body in front of the back four. There’s too much space.”

Reds need to find a solution to their midfield issues

Carragher’s comments show an issue that Liverpool’s coaching staff may already be evaluating ahead of the summer transfer window.

With the club competing across multiple competitions and aiming to challenge for major trophies, midfield balance remains a crucial factor.

Whether Liverpool opt to recruit a new midfielder or adjust their tactical approach, the ability to control games in the closing stages could prove decisive in determining their success in the seasons ahead.

Their midfield strength will be tested once again this week against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

For fans who are wondering how to buy Liverpool vs Galatasaray tickets, follow the link for more updates.

The Merseyside club are a goal down against the Turkish side and they would need to be at their best to progress to the next round.

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