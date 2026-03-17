Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, hugs Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old could be on his way out of the Spanish club in the summer. Real Madrid is reportedly willing to listen to offers for him, as per SportsBoom, and it will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs come forward with an acceptable proposal.

Liverpool needs more quality in the middle of the park, and the French International could be an excellent addition. They need someone who will provide defensive cover and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. Camavinga seems tailor-made for them. He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well. He could be the ideal partner for Ryan Gravenberch at the heart of the Liverpool midfield.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have been overly dependent on Rodri in recent seasons. They need another reliable defensive midfielder, and the Real Madrid star could be the perfect fit for them. The 23-year-old is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge in the Premier League.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City are elite clubs, and Camavinga could be attracted to the idea of joining them. He has shown his quality in La Liga and with the French national team. He has won major trophies at the club level, and his winning experience could prove to be invaluable.

The 23-year-old has two league titles and two Champions League trophies to his name at Real Madrid. He was a part of the French national team that reached the 2022 World Cup final as well.