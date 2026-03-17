Man United star is being eyed in stunning move to replace Real Madrid legend

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot as a potential defensive reinforcement ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.



According to reports from Spain, via TEAMtalk, the Portuguese international has emerged as a possible target for the La Liga giants as they evaluate options to strengthen their right-back position.

The interest comes amid Real Madrid’s ongoing search for defensive depth, particularly on the flanks.

While the club has been linked with several high-profile names, Dalot has reportedly appeared on their shortlist due to his versatility and consistent performances in the Premier League.

The Spanish giant are looking to replace legendary right-back Dani Carvajal and Dalot is one of the names they are targeting.

Madrid are believed to be assessing whether a move for the 26-year-old could represent a cost-effective solution compared to some of their more expensive targets.

Dalot has been a crucial squad member at Man United

Dalot has gradually developed into one of the club’s most dependable defenders.

Dalot’s ability to operate on both sides of the defense has made him particularly valuable.

While naturally a right-back, he has often been deployed on the left when needed, demonstrating tactical adaptability that has caught the attention of several top European clubs.

During the current campaign, Dalot has continued to deliver steady performances, contributing both defensively and in build-up play. His attacking runs and crossing ability have made him an important outlet in United’s system.

Real Madrid are planning for defensive change

Real Madrid’s interest in Dalot is partly linked to their long-term planning in defense as they prepare for life without Carvajal.

The Spanish giants are believed to be exploring several options as they look to strengthen the right side of their backline in the coming seasons.

Reports suggest that Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi remains one of Madrid’s preferred targets, but any deal for the Moroccan international would likely involve a significant transfer fee.

As a result, Dalot has emerged as a more affordable alternative.

Dalot would have to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold for a spot in the starting line up.

Report: Man United and Liverpool competing to sign midfielder from London club