'I hope he’s going to extend his contract' - Man United star wants teammate to stay

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has publicly expressed his hope that Harry Maguire will remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of the current season, highlighting the experienced centre-back’s importance both on and off the pitch.



Speaking after United’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford, the young French defender praised Maguire’s leadership and revealed how much he has benefited from the England international’s guidance.

With Maguire’s contract approaching its expiration this summer, discussions about his future have become an increasingly important topic within the club.

Man United are still working to reach an agreement over a possible extension, with the club weighing up its defensive plans for the coming seasons.

Leny Yoro praises Harry Maguire’s influence

The French centre-back joined the club with significant expectations, and he has openly acknowledged the role experienced teammates have played in helping him adapt to life in the Premier League.

Yoro revealed that Maguire has been particularly supportive, frequently offering tactical advice and guidance during matches and training sessions.

“Having Harry in the team is good for us,” Yoro said after United’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa, as reported by Sky Sports.

“If he can stay next season, it’s really good for us, so I hope he’s going to extend his contract and he can stay with us. We’ll see, we’ll see anyway.

“With all the experiences he has, he gave a lot of tips, he spoke to me a lot on the pitch, so this helped me a lot.

“He always speaks with me, sometimes he speaks before the game, or at half time, about positioning as well, so playing with him is really good for me.

“We speak a lot. Even before the game, during the week, we speak a lot about the opponent.”

Man United still value Maguire’s experience and leadership

Despite facing criticism at times during his United career, Maguire remains one of the most experienced players in the squad. The England international has played hundreds of matches at the highest level, including major tournaments with the national team.

His leadership qualities have become particularly important during a period of transition for Man United, especially as younger defenders such as Yoro continue their development.

In recent weeks, Maguire has delivered several strong performances, demonstrating his ability to remain a reliable option in defense. His presence in the dressing room is also viewed as a valuable asset as United integrate younger players into the team.

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