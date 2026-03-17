Caleb Yirenkyi of Ghana in action during the international friendly match between South Korea and Ghana at Seoul World Cup Stadium on November 18, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Caleb Yirenkyi has been linked with a move away from Nordsjaelland at the end of the season.

Several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him, and the 20-year-old defensive midfielder could be on the move this summer. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all scouting the player extensively, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up with an official proposal to sign him at the end of the season.

The talented young defensive midfielder has a bright future and could develop into an important player for Premier League clubs.

Liverpool and Manchester United, in particular, need a quality defensive midfielder. They have looked vulnerable at the back, and they need someone who can protect the back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. The 20-year-old would be a solid long-term investment for them. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Yirenkyi could be a solid replacement for Christian Norgaard at Arsenal. The former Brentford midfielder has barely had any opportunities at Arsenal since joining the club, and he is clearly not a preferred option for Mikel Arteta. It would make sense for Arsenal to replace him with a younger, more promising player.

At Chelsea, they have been overly dependent on Moises Caicedo. He needs more support, and signing the 20-year-old could be a wise decision. Yirenkyi is already an international with Ghana, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He is a promising young player who could develop into a future star with the right guidance. Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and bring out the best in him.