Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United celebrates after scoring (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been quite impressive since the move to La Liga, but he has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at the Spanish club. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid is willing to sanction his departure in the summer.

According to reports from Spain, it would take a stratospheric offer from Manchester United to get the deal done. The report further claims that Manchester United will intensify talks to sign the player at the end of the season. They are prepared to offer in excess of €50 million for the French international.

Camavinga can play in multiple roles, and he could be an asset to Manchester United if they can sign him. He will add physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park. The report claims that he could be a partner for Kobbie Mainoo at the heart of the Manchester United midfield.

Casemiro will leave the club in the summer, and Manchester United have identified the Real Madrid star as his replacement. He’s a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into a top-class player for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they could be an attractive destination for players in the summer. It will be interesting to see if the French international is prepared to join them.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Manchester United can provide him with the platform he needs.