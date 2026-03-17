(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United could let up to four goalkeepers leave this summer as the club prepares for a significant overhaul of their defensive department.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are planning to clear out several high-profile names to balance their squad and meet Premier League profitability and sustainability rules.

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At the heart of the exit list is Andre Onana, who is currently on a season-long loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor.

United reportedly plan to sell the 29-year-old permanently when he returns in July. Having joined for a hefty fee in 2023, the club is said to require at least £18.88 million for the Cameroonian to avoid recording a loss on their books.

For Manchester United goalkeepers could leave this summer

Onana is not the only shot-stopper facing an uncertain future. The report claims that Altay Bayindir will also be sold following a poor six-game run earlier this season.

The Turkish international has struggled to settle at Old Trafford, and a return to his homeland is on the cards, with Besiktas, as per the report, leading the race for his signature.

Meanwhile, the report adds that veteran third-choice keeper Tom Heaton is set for talks in the coming weeks.

With him turning 40 next month, Heaton is said to be open-minded about whether to extend his stay for one final season or hang up his gloves.

Additionally, 23-year-old reserve goalie Dermot Mee is expected to be released.

Senne Lammens has established himself as number one

The decision to trim the goalkeeping department comes as Senne Lammens has firmly established himself as the undisputed number one under interim boss Michael Carrick.

The 23-year-old Belgian, who arrived from Royal Antwerp last September has provided the composure and shot-stopping ability that Onana and Bayindir lacked.

However, with four potential departures, United will be eyeing a new backup goalkeeper this summer.

Report suggests the recruitment team is scouting the Premier League for a reliable number two who can provide competition for Lammens while fitting into the club’s new, younger wage structure.

Michael Carrick backed for permanent role at Manchester United

The looming clear-out comes amid a wave of support for interim manager Michael Carrick to be given the role on a permanent basis.

Following the recent 3-1 win over Aston Villa, club legend Wayne Rooney has backed Carrick for the permanent job.

Carrick’s winning percentage is currently the highest of any United manager after nine games, having secured 22 out of a possible 27 points.

His ability to unify the dressing room and get the best out of revitalised veterans like Casemiro has reportedly impressed the INEOS hierarchy, making him the frontrunner for the post regardless of other high-profile candidates like Roberto De Zerbi.