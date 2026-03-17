Arsenal have no intention of selling defender who brings versatility to the squad

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Arsenal are reportedly standing firm over the future of Riccardo Calafiori, with the club having no plans to sell the Italian defender despite growing interest from several major Serie A sides.



According to TEAMtalk, clubs including Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, and Napoli are monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation closely.

However, Arsenal remain fully committed to keeping the versatile defender at the Emirates Stadium as part of their long-term plans.

The Gunners view Calafiori as an important component of their defensive setup and have little appetite to entertain offers during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Calafiori has been crucial to Arsenal this season

Calafiori has quickly established himself as one of the most promising defenders in the Premier League.

His ability to play as a left-back, as well as a centre-back, has been crucial for Mikel Arteta’s team this season.

The player himself is settled in London and not actively pushing for a move, which further strengthens Arsenal’s position in negotiations.

The club believes he still has significant room to develop and could become one of the pillars of their defense for years to come.

Interest from Italy and the Premier League

Despite Arsenal’s stance, Calafiori’s performances have not gone unnoticed. Several of Italy’s top clubs are believed to be monitoring the situation in the hope that a transfer opportunity could emerge.

Inter Milan and AC Milan are both looking to reinforce their defensive units, while Juventus and Napoli are also reportedly interested in bringing the defender back to Serie A.

The appeal of returning to his home country could potentially become a factor in the future, although there are currently no indications that Calafiori is seeking an exit.

Interest has also been reported from Chelsea, but any move between the London rivals is considered highly unlikely.

Unless the situation changes dramatically, the Italian defender is expected to remain at the Emirates, where Arsenal believe his best years are still ahead of him as they continue building a squad capable of challenging for major trophies.

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