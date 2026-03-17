Chelsea are considering a shocking move for Messi to add attacking firepower

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Chelsea are reportedly considering accelerating their plans for Rayane Messi, the highly rated teenage winger currently owned by Strasbourg, as interest from several European heavyweights intensifies.



According to TEAMtalk, the London club is closely monitoring the 18-year-old’s development and could move to secure his future within their system sooner than originally planned.

Messi, who is currently gaining experience on loan at Saudi Pro League side Neom, has attracted the attention of clubs including Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Chelsea’s ownership group BlueCo, which also controls Strasbourg, is determined to keep the talented youngster within its multi-club structure.

Discussions are ongoing internally about the best pathway for the winger’s development.

Messi is a rising talent in the BlueCo network

Messi is widely regarded as one of the most promising young attackers emerging from Strasbourg’s academy in recent years.

His temporary spell in Saudi Arabia is seen primarily as a developmental move, allowing him to gain regular first-team experience in a competitive environment.

Scouts from several major European clubs have reportedly continued to track his performances during this loan period, which has only increased interest in the young winger.

Chelsea’s multi-club ownership model has played a key role in managing Messi’s progression. When BlueCo purchased Strasbourg, one of the long-term goals was to create a structured pathway for promising players to develop before potentially transitioning to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea reviewing their development plan

Initially, the strategy was for Messi to return to Strasbourg next season and gradually integrate into the Ligue 1 side’s first team.

After establishing himself in France, the long-term objective was for him to make the step up to Chelsea.

However, with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and PSG reportedly making enquiries about his availability, Chelsea’s leadership is said to be reviewing that timeline.

The club does not want to risk losing a highly rated prospect from within their own network.

Chelsea see Messi as a player with significant long-term potential and are exploring ways to ensure his development remains under their control.

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