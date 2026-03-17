Premier League rivals consider stunning move for Arsenal defender

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Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly is approaching a pivotal moment in his development as the summer transfer window nears.



The highly rated 19-year-old left-back remains one of the most promising academy products at the Emirates Stadium, but limited first-team opportunities this season have raised questions about the best pathway for his progress.

With Arsenal’s defensive options expanding and competition for places intensifying, the club is now considering a loan move for the teenager during the 2026/27 season, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The decision could allow Lewis-Skelly to gain the regular top-flight experience needed to accelerate his development while keeping him firmly within Arsenal’s long-term plans.

Competition for minutes at Arsenal

Lewis-Skelly’s path into Arsenal’s starting lineup has become increasingly difficult over the past year.

The arrivals of Piero Hincapié and Riccardo Calafiori have strengthened the Gunners’ defensive depth, pushing the young academy graduate further down the pecking order at left-back.

Both defenders have been trusted by Mikel Arteta in high-pressure matches, particularly in the Premier League and European competitions. As a result, Lewis-Skelly has found his opportunities limited, despite impressing during his breakthrough campaign last season.

The youngster has played just 312 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Despite the lack of minutes, Arsenal remain convinced of the youngster’s long-term potential. Internally, he is still viewed as a player capable of becoming a regular contributor for the club in the coming years.

Declan Rice has described the young defender as a player ‘built in a lab‘.

International ambitions add urgency

Another factor influencing the situation is Lewis-Skelly’s growing international recognition. The Arsenal defender has caught the attention of England manager Thomas Tuchel, who reportedly sees him as a potential future option for the national team.

However, Tuchel is believed to have emphasized that players must accumulate consistent competitive minutes, ideally over 30 appearances in a season, to strengthen their chances of earning a place in England’s squad ahead of major tournaments.

That expectation has made a temporary move away from Arsenal increasingly attractive for Lewis-Skelly.

Several Premier League clubs are already monitoring the situation closely. Everton,

Crystal Palace, and West Ham United are among the teams interested in bringing the young defender in on loan.

Arsenal are open to a loan move but are insisting on guarantees of regular playing time before approving any deal.

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