Managers Liverpool could be looking at to replace struggling Arne Slot

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Arne Slot’s tenure at Anfield is under intense scrutiny. After a dream debut season that saw Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy in 2025, the 2025/26 campaign has been a stark contrast.



Following a string of poor performances, including a frustrating 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the Reds are battling just to salvage Champions League qualification for next year.

With speculation mounting that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) may make a managerial change, several high-profile names are circulating as potential successors.

Here is a look at the top three candidates the Liverpool hierarchy should consider to replace Slot at Anfield.

1. Xabi Alonso: The Prodigal Son Returns?

Xabi Alonso remains the undisputed favourite to take over if Slot is dismissed.

The former Liverpool midfielder was heavily touted for the role when Jurgen Klopp departed in 2024, but he opted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen before eventually moving to Real Madrid.

Alonso is currently a free agent after parting ways with Real Madrid in January 2026 following a difficult seven-month stint at the Bernabeu.

He knows the club inside out and already has the backing of the Anfield faithful. While his agent recently dismissed rumors of a verbal agreement already being in place, reports suggest Alonso is open to the move and represents the most seamless, popular appointment the board could make.

2. Julian Nagelsmann: The “Klopp 2.0” Blueprint

While Alonso brings emotional weight, many football analysts are pointing to Julian Nagelsmann as the optimal tactical fit for the current Liverpool squad.

Nagelsmann is currently managing the German national team, boasting a strong win percentage and a wealth of top-level European experience from his time at Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

If FSG wants to return to the high-intensity, aggressive pressing structures that defined the Jurgen Klopp era, Nagelsmann is the ideal candidate.

His energetic style of play could be the perfect antidote to the slower, more labored performances fans have criticized under Slot this season.

3. Steven Gerrard: The Emergency Interim

If Liverpool’s domestic and European form collapses entirely, the board may decide to pull the trigger before the season ends.

In such an emergency scenario, club legend Steven Gerrard has emerged in recent days as a shock interim option.

Rumours indicate Gerrard is being eyed for a potential short-term appointment to steer the ship until the end of the 2025/26 season while the club lines up a permanent successor.

Even though his managerial track record has been heavily scrutinised since his time at Aston Villa,

Gerrard’s presence would instantly galvanise a frustrated fanbase and lift the dressing room’s morale for a late-season push in the Premier League.

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