General view of a Tottenham sign under the arch outside the stadium. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Lazio defender Mario Gila has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are interested in the defender, and the former Real Madrid player could cost around €30 million.

According to reports from Spain, Aston Villa is leading the race for his signature. Unai Emery wants to improve his defensive unit, and he has identified the Spaniard as a target. All three clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see where Gila ends up.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. It would be the ideal next challenge for him. He has proven himself in Italy, and he could look to make his mark in English football.

The 25-year-old defender is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. He has the quality to succeed in the Premier League, and he could help all three teams.

Aston Villa need to add more quality to the defensive unit if they want to compete for Champions League football regularly. Signing the Spanish defender could prove to be a wise decision. On the other hand, Tottenham have been quite poor at the back this season. In addition, players like Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin have been linked with a move away from the club in the summer. They need to sign a quality central defender, and the Lazio star could be the ideal acquisition.

Everton could use an upgrade on James Tarkowski as well. It will be interesting to see where the 25-year-old Spaniard ends up eventually.