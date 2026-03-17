The LED screen shows the Tottenham Hotpsur logo prior to a FA Cup Fifth Round match. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Waldemar Anton has been linked with a move away from German club Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

According to a report from SportsBoom, Tottenham, Aston Villa, and West Ham United are interested in the 29-year-old defender. The player is at the peak of his career, and he has impressed in Germany.

He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for all three clubs.

It is no secret that Tottenham need more quality in the defence. The experienced defender has been described as “impenetrable”, and there is no doubt that would help him tighten up at the back. Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the North London club, and they will need to replace him properly. The 29-year-old defender could be the ideal replacement for the South American.

Aston Villa need to improve defensively as well. They have looked mediocre at the back this season. They will be hoping to compete regularly in Europe, and they need to improve their team. The Liga defender could prove to be a solid addition for them. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join the club in the summer.

West Ham United are keeping tabs on his situation as well. They are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and a quality defender could help them improve at the back. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official offer at the end of the season.

The report claims that the 29-year-old could cost around €40 million in the summer. All three clubs have the financial means to afford him, and it remains to be seen where Anton ends up.