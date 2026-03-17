Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy.
The 30-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he has been excellent in German football. He has the qualities to succeed in England as well, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can get the deal done.
Guirassy has also been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.
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Tottenham contact Serhou Guirassy agent
According to a report from FussballDaten, Tottenham have already been in contact with his agent, and the player will cost around €80 million. He has 17 goals to his name this season, and he could transform the Tottenham attack. He has the experience and the quality to make an immediate impact.
Dominic Solanke has not been able to score goals consistently, and he needs more support in the attack. Adding an experienced striker could prove wise. However, the €80 million asking price could be a major problem for any club looking to sign the player. Tottenham will not want to pay that kind of money for a player who could be past his peak soon.
Can Spurs sign Guirassy?
Dortmund will have to be more reasonable in their demands for the move to go through. Meanwhile, the report claims that the striker is considered “untouchable” at the German club, and they will not sanction his departure unless their demands are met. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.
Guirassy has consistently proved himself in German football, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. He might be tempted to move to the Premier League. Tottenham could be an attractive destination for him if they manage to secure safety this season. They are currently fighting for survival in the top flight.
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