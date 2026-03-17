Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball with teammates in a huddle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the AS Roma midfielder Niccolo Pisilli at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. The central midfielder has impressed in the Italian league, and he has the technical attributes for the Premier League as well. Tottenham need more control and composure in the middle of the park, and could prove to be a long-term acquisition.

Tottenham have long admired the midfielder, and they tried to sign him for €20 million previously. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line this time. According to a report from AS Roma Live, they are plotting an ambitious swap deal to sign the player.

They could offer the Italian defender Destiny Udogie in exchange for the midfielder. It will be interesting to see if all parties can finalise the move in the coming months.

The 21-year-old could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League. It would be a major opportunity for him, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level. He will add control and creativity in the middle of the park for Tottenham. The London club have done well to groom young players, and they could help fulfil his tremendous potential in future.

If they can get the deal done for a reasonable investment, the move could prove to be a masterstroke in future.

Meanwhile, Tottenham should look to bring in a quality defensive midfielder as well. A reliable central midfielder and a defensive midfielder could complete their midfield unit.