Mohamed Salah and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah picked up an injury against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League earlier today, and manager Arne Slot has now provided an update on the situation.

The Liverpool manager is still unsure whether the Egyptian International will be available for the weekend against Brighton, and Liverpool are waiting to determine the true extent of damage.

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Mohamed Salah was injured against Galatasaray

Slot on Salah’s fitness : “He asked for a substitution. He felt something so let’s see where he is for the weekend.”

Salah injury report 🟡 Salah asked to be subbed off around the 73rd minute and went straight to the tunnel. I’ve looked at the minutes prior to the substitution and nothing clearly stands out. He seemed to be moving freely and had a few high-pace actions. When leaving the… pic.twitter.com/bek2jRFv1S — FPL Physio (@FPLPhysioo) March 18, 2026

Liverpool needs Salah back

Salah asked to be substituted late in the second half after feeling a problem with his groin. He has not been at his best this season, but he remains a key player for Liverpool, and they will need him on the pitch for the remainder of the season. They are already without Alexander Isak.

Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool following his disappointing displays.

The Egyptian International scored an exceptional goal and set up another for his teammate Hugo Ekitike. He could play a key role in their push for UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. It remains to be seen whether he can return to action at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Liverpool booked their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after a stunning 40 win in the second leg of the knockout rounds against the Turkish outfit. They were beaten in the first leg, but turned up the style at Anfield to secure a comfortable victory.

They will face PSG in the next round of the competition, and it remains to be seen whether they can get past the French champions. They were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League last season by the French outfit, who went on to win the tournament. Liverpool will certainly look to avenge that defeat here.