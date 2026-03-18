(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are keen on acquiring the services of Real Madrid midfield sensation Eduardo Camavinga.

The French international’s future has become an interesting talking point, as he hasn’t been at his best in recent seasons, and Real Madrid are now considering cashing in on him this summer. Multiple top clubs are keeping tabs on his situation, and there could be a bidding war for his services.

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Mikel Arteta wants Eduardo Camavinga at Arsenal

According to a report from Spain, Arsenal have entered the race for Eduardo Camavinga’s signature. The Gunners want to further bolster their midfield and believe the French international’s arrival could significantly strengthen their midfield rotation.

While they already have Declan Rice, Martín Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard in the centre of the park, Arteta feels Camavinga could give him more tactical flexibility. His arrival would provide much more competition for players like Mikel Merino and Eberechi Eze.

Since he is only 23, signing him will help them in the short and long run. His ability to feature in any role in the centre of the park, as well as a full-back, could certainly help the Spanish manager.

We have therefore given the potential Camavinga-to-Arsenal deal a Transfer Fit rating of 21/25, which makes him a strong fit.

Eduardo Camavinga TOTAL SCORE: 21/25 Transfer fee *** Performance **** Achievements **** Career phase ***** Squad need *****

Find out more about what the categories mean and how we score them here

Gunners can sign Camavinga for over €50 million

While his contract at Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2029, the Spanish giants are ready to listen to offers for the youngster. The report suggests an offer in excess of €50 million could be enough for the team in white to sanction his departure.

Meanwhile, Camavinga can seriously consider the chance to join Arsenal, as he will play an important role on a team looking to dethrone Manchester City in English football.