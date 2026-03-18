Arsenal are interested in signing the AC Milan attacker Raphael Leao at the end of the season.
The player has reportedly fallen out of favour with manager Max Allegri, and their relationship has deteriorated. Arsenal are looking to capitalise on the situation and secure his signature.
Leao has also been linked with Manchester United.
DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY
Arsenal could use Rafael Leao
They are aware that they need to make a statement signing to improve the wide areas. The 26-year-old is a reliable performer, and he could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack. His explosive pace and flair will help Arsenal going forward. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. Leao has 10 goals this season.
According to reports from Spain, Arsenal are preparing and €80 million offer to sign the player and AC Milan would seriously consider selling him if such an offer is submitted. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.
We have therefore given the potential Leao-to-Arsenal deal a Transfer Fit rating of 18/25, which makes him a good fit.
|Rafael Leao
|TOTAL SCORE: 18/25
|Transfer fee
|**
|Performance
|****
|Achievements
|**
|Career phase
|*****
|Squad need
|*****
Find out more about what the categories mean and how we score them here
Leao to replace Martinelli?
It seems the arrival of the Portuguese international could depend on Gabriel Martinelli’s departure. The Brazilian has been inconsistent, and he has been linked with an exit. Arsenal are prepared to bring in an upgrade on him, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.
Meanwhile, there are internal tensions over the future of the Portuguese attacker, and Milan are likely to cash in if a solid offer comes in. He has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and he could be an asset for Arsenal. This is the right time for him to take on a new challenge, and moving to the Premier League would be ideal. He has shown his quality in France and Italy. He will look to make an impact in English football now.
I don’t know why a group of junk journalist have decided to be attacking one of our most important players, Martinelli!
If not for Martinelli, Man City would have beaten us this season; they removed him against Liverpool and the later keep on pressing and scored a free kick and won; he did not play against Man United and we lost …the list is endless! The problem is that Arteta doesn’t know how to use him.
selling him instead of Odegaard and Saka will be a grave mistake like that of Liverpool selling Diaz.