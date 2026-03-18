From Italy: Arsenal & Man United handed significant transfer boost after surprise development

Sandro Tonali in action for Newcastle against Barcelona (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United may have been given some very promising transfer news as Juventus have reportedly cooled their interest in Sandro Tonali.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Newcastle United and Italy midfielder had been a top target for Juve manager Luciano Spalletti, but the deal now looks less likely.

Instead, it seems that the Serie A giants could instead go for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who looks a more realistic target as he’ll be a free agent this summer.

This could mean Arsenal and Man Utd will find it easier to land Tonali, who may well have been tempted by the opportunity to return to Italy, but with that opportunity now gone.

That said, we’ve looked at Tonali as an option for Arsenal and United with our Transfer Fit rating system and he scored pretty low for both.

Sandro Tonali transfer doesn’t look like value for money for Arsenal or Man United

Ultimately, Tonali is probably just going to be too expensive compared to other similar players out there, with neither his overall form or age making him a sensible enough investment.

For United, we scored his suitability at 11/23, as per our table below…

Sandro Tonali TOTAL SCORE: 11/25 Transfer fee – Performance ** Achievements ** Career phase *** Squad need ****

That’s the lower end of medium, with the former AC Milan man potentially useful for the Red Devils considering their needs in midfield, but we wouldn’t advise making him a priority.

While Tonali has shone during his time at St James’ Park, he doesn’t have particularly outstanding qualities compared to other in-form midfielders like Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton, who are also younger so could keep on improving, whereas Tonali turns 26 in just over a month, so has probably just about peaked.

For Arsenal, he gets an even lower score as there’s simply nothing there that suggests he’d start over either Declan Rice or Martin Zubimendi.

Sandro Tonali TOTAL SCORE: 7/25 Transfer fee – Performance ** Achievements ** Career phase *** Squad need –

Arsenal already have Christian Norgaard as a solid and reliable backup, and that’s surely not a role Tonali would be happy with, so there’s just very little chance that this deal would make any side particularly happy.

The links won’t die down, though, so perhaps we’ll be proven wrong as these clubs seem like they may be really determined to land Tonali, who might also be seen as a tempting opportunity due to the fact that he wants out of St James’ Park to further his career.