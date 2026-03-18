LEICESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Abdul Fatawu of Leicester City celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Bilal El Khannouss of Leicester City during the pre-season friendly match between Leicester City and ACF Fiorentina at The King Power Stadium on August 03, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss is set to join VfB Stuttgart on a permanent basis.

Following Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship last season, the Moroccan international wasn’t keen on playing in the second division. While rival clubs Crystal Palace and Newcastle United were ready to offer him an opportunity to stay in the Premier League, the Foxes were not ready to let him join an English club.

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Bilal El Khannouss to join VfB Stuttgart permanently

VfB Stuttgart spotted an opportunity and secured his services on loan last summer. The 21-year-old has been doing wonders for the German outfit, and according to Bild via SportWitness, Bilal El Khannouss will not be returning to Leicester. His move to Stuttgart will be made permanent in the summer.

His loan move to the Bundesliga included a conditional obligation, and, per the report, it has been triggered. The Moroccan international has been involved in 32 games for the German outfit and has even contributed towards 12 goals.

The buy obligation was dependent on the number of appearances, and since it has been triggered, Leicester will now receive €18 million. Given their financial difficulties, it is a massive boost for them.

El Khannouss exit offers financial relief

The Foxes had received €3.5 million as a loan fee last summer, which means they have recouped €21.5 million out of the reported €24.3 million they paid to sign him from Genk. The final fee could rise further depending on bonuses, and Leicester have also secured a buy-on clause.

While the Championship outfit won’t receive any payment until the summer, it does help their cause as they can borrow against it. The Moroccan international is set to sign a deal through 2030, including a salary of €3 million.