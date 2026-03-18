Source gives Chelsea star 99% chance of leaving this summer: Five transfer suitors named

Enzo Fernandez reacts after Chelsea's defeat to PSG (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea central midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly attracting interest from as many as five clubs ahead of this summer.

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And according to Simon Phillips via Substack, there are sources who expect there’s a 99% chance of Fernandez leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of this season.

The five clubs mentioned in the report are Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Al Hilal, and Al Nassr.

It seems Fernandez could ask to leave Chelsea despite being under contract on a long-term deal, with the Argentina international seemingly unsettled and open to a new challenge.

Is the time right for Chelsea and Enzo Fernandez to part ways?

Fernandez hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Chelsea, and perhaps it would also be fair to say that the club won’t have lived up to the kind of project he thought he was joining.

The 25-year-old arrived from Benfica in a big-money move in January 2023, looking like one of the most exciting talents in world football.

It also seemed at that time like Chelsea’s new owners were building something really ambitious as they focused on elite young players for a long-term project.

By now, however, the likes of Fernandez were probably expecting CFC to be closer to really competing for the biggest trophies.

The nature of Chelsea’s Champions League exit will surely be a big concern, though, with PSG really thrashing them over both legs.

Perhaps Fernandez would now do well to consider another project, while Chelsea might also justifiably feel that they could do something a bit different in midfield.

For all of Fernandez’s qualities, he hasn’t really been consistent enough and perhaps a big offer could be tempting so the Blues can add to their budget and invest in a few positions this summer.