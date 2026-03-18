(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liam Rosenior has requested that Chelsea sign more experienced players following their Champions League exit.

Chelsea’s quest for the Champions League title ended on Tuesday night as defending champions PSG knocked them out in the round of 16. Luis Enrique’s team didn’t just defeat the Blues; they hammered the London club both home and away.

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Chelsea turn down Liam Rosenior request

Following their dreadful performance against the French giants, manager Liam Rosenior requested that the club bring in more experienced players. But according to a report from SportsBoom, Chelsea’s hierarchy are set to ignore the 41-year-old’s plea.

While the manager wants more experienced heads, the club will continue to stick with their policy of betting on young stars with massive potential. They prefer experimenting with potential rather than bringing in proven players.

Rosenior won’t get his way at Chelsea

Rosenior certainly accepts the club’s transfer policy under the BlueCo, which is why he agreed to become their manager mid-season following the sacking of Ezno Maresca. He was already aware of what he was getting into.

However, following the humiliation at the hands of PSG, the 41-year-old feels the need to have a few more experienced campaigners in his squad. The Ligue 1 outfit completely exposed them. It was quite clear that a lack of experience on big European nights had played a part in their downfall.

As a result, Rosenior is pushing the club to sign proven players. He feels their inconsistency could be rectified by signing experienced heads, but the club doesn’t share his view. They will not accept his request and will stand by their guns.