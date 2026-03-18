Chelsea midfielder gives worrying signal over his future after PSG defeat

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Champions League dream is officially over for Chelsea.



After getting dumped out by Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, the mood around Stamford Bridge is pretty grim.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

But what’s making even more noise than the actual defeat is what Enzo Fernandez had to say right after the final whistle.

Speaking to ESPN about what his future holds, the Argentine midfielder didn’t exactly give the “I’m staying here forever” PR answer that Chelsea fans were desperately hoping for.

“I don’t know, there are eight games left and then the FA Cup,” Enzo said, as reported by Ben Jacobs.

“Then there’s the World Cup, and then we’ll see.”

Enzo Fernandez has been impressive for Chelsea this season

Enzo has actually been one of the brightest spots for Chelsea this season. He has taken a massive step forward in adding real end-product to his game.

The 25-year-old has already racked up 8 goals and 3 assists in 29 Premier League appearances.

Across all competitions, he’s sitting on a highly impressive 12 goals for the season, even managing to get on the scoresheet against PSG in the first leg of this Champions League tie.

So, it makes total sense that a player entering his absolute prime, who is about to feature heavily for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup, might be questioning if his best years should be spent enduring yet another transitional phase in West London.

What next for the World Cup winning midfielder?

For now, Enzo is still wearing Chelsea blue. He has eight crucial league games left and an FA Cup run to focus on before he jets off to North America for the World Cup.

But if he balls out for Argentina on the biggest stage this summer? Don’t be surprised if those quiet LaLiga whispers turn into very loud, formal bids.

Chelsea may have some tough decisions to make in the summer. The constant managerial changes at the club and the uncertainty of winning major honours in the future may turn Enzo’s head if another big club comes calling for him.

Sources: “Buzz” about Chelsea & Man United transfer target who’s available for €50-60m