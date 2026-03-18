"Couldn't make this stuff up" - Former Chelsea player reacts to bizarre Liam Rosenior moment vs PSG

Liam Rosenior during Chelsea's defeat vs PSG (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea player Craig Burley was clearly far from impressed with Blues manager Liam Rosenior in last night’s heavy defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

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Rosenior was seen passing notes to his players late on in the game when the tie was already well and truly over, and Burley posted his disbelief about it on X, formerly Twitter.

See below as the ESPN pundit hit out at Rosenior for his antics, with the clear implication being that the Chelsea manager must have been doing this stuff for the cameras as there seemed so little point in handing out such sophisticated tactical instructions when six goals behind on aggregate…

Six goals behind with 5 mins left and Rosenior is sending on instructional notes to his players. Couldn’t make this stuff up ???? — Craig Burley (@craigburley) March 17, 2026

“Six goals behind with 5 mins left and Rosenior is sending on instructional notes to his players. Couldn’t make this stuff up,” Burley posted.

Chelsea lost 5-2 away to PSG and 3-0 at home last night as they were dumped out of the Champions League in rather humiliating fashion in the end.

Is Liam Rosenior doing a good enough job as Chelsea manager?

Rosenior impressed at former club Strasbourg before being appointed as Enzo Maresca’s replacement as Chelsea manager in January.

The 41-year-old is relatively inexperienced at the highest level of management, but looked like a good fit due to having already worked with the BlueCo group.

Liam Rosenior Wins Draws Losses Win % Strasbourg 31 15 17 49.2% Chelsea 10 2 6 55.6%

So far, however, Rosenior has not had the most convincing start to life at Stamford Bridge, with CFC particularly poor in the Champions League.

They’ve also lost big games against Arsenal in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final and in a Premier League trip to the Emirates Stadium.

For now, Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League table and not out of the running for Champions League qualification just yet, but Rosenior will surely know he needs to improve.