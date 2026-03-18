FIFA World rankings: How the top 10 national teams rank ahead of 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Lamine Yamal (Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski, Julian Finney, Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The latest FIFA World rankings have been released and are now being updated in real time so you can keep track of the world’s best national teams ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

There are some interesting recent moves in FIFA’s ranking via their official website, with Morocco all the way up three places to 8th in the world.

Meanwhile, Belgium and Germany are down one place, but there’s no change nearer the top as the usual suspects are positioning themselves as favourites.

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Read on for the current top ten national teams in the world as we gain an insight into the favourites for this summer’s World Cup…

FIFA World Rankings

1) Spain – 1877.18 points

Having won Euro 2024, it’s no surprise to see Spain top of this list, with world class talents like Lamine Yamal and Pedri sure to make them a force to be reckoned with at the 2026 World Cup. Last time they won this trophy, they also went into the tournament on the back of success at the Euros two years before, so that’s a good omen for them as they look to lift this title for the second time.

2) Argentina – 1873.33 points

The reigning World Champions, Argentina will be looking to retain their crown this summer, and are only really behind Spain as the favourites. Lionel Messi is four years older now, though, and arguably a long way past his prime, so how crucial will that be for the South American giants?

3) France – 1870.00 points

On paper, possibly the best squad at the tournament. France’s team is absolutely packed with superstars, with Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, and William Saliba arguably the best players in the world in their respective positions right now, while even the reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele won’t be guaranteed a starting spot. Les Bleus last won this trophy in 2018 and will now be eager to make up for defeat in the final of 2022.

4) England – 1834.12 points

Could this finally be England’s year? They’re certainly looking as strong as ever as they sit fourth in the world rankings, and they’ll hope that new manager Thomas Tuchel can be key in helping them go one step further than Gareth Southgate was able to take them.

5) Brazil – 1760.46 points

The team with the most World Cups, but no win since all the way back in 2002, can Brazil finally re-establish themselves as the big force of world football? There’s plenty of talent in this side, even if it’s not the Brazil of old, and manager Carlo Ancelotti has been a trophy-winning machine at club level, so could be the key to bringing a sixth World Cup to Brazil.

Most World Cup wins by country Number of titles Brazil 5 – 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002 Germany 4 – 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014 Italy 4 – 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006 Argentina 3 – 1978, 1986, 2022 France 2 – 1998, 2018 Uruguay 2 – 1930, 1950 England 1 – 1966 Spain 1 – 2010

6) Portugal – 1760.38 points

Messi finally lifted the World Cup in 2022, so can Cristiano Ronaldo do it with Portugal in 2026? His country are clearly not the favourites, but sitting in 6th in the world rankings shows that they’re up there with the best on their day. With a bit of luck, Ronaldo could finally get that one elusive trophy to end his career on the ultimate high.

7) Netherlands – 1756.27 points

Remarkably, the Netherlands have still never won the World Cup, but they sit 7th in the current world rankings as they continue to be up there with the finest teams in world football. This is not really as great a side as some of their previous ones, but you can never rule them out.

8) Morocco – 1736.57 points

Controversially named AFCON winners after January’s final defeat to Senegal was overturned, Morocco are progressing a lot and will be looking to build on their run to the semi-finals in the last World Cup.

9) Belgium – 1730.71 points

Their golden era of having the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne at their peak has now passed, but 9th is a decent score here for Belgium, who still have a lot of talent in their squad that could take them on a decent run in the World Cup.

10) Germany – 1724.15 points

Germany haven’t been at their best for some time, despite a great history in World Cups, of which they’ve won four. It’s been tough replacing recent legendary figures like Thomas Muller, Toni Kroos, and Mesut Ozil, but they often seem to find a way to go far in major tournaments, so could do so again even if it’s not a vintage side.