Sources: Clubs "made aware" of Man United star's transfer decision as exit looms

Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is keen to leave the club and return to Serie A this summer, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

The Red Devils are also prepared to sell Zirkzee after a difficult spell at Old Trafford, with clubs aware of the situation.

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As per my sources in the industry, Premier League clubs have now cooled their interest in Zirkzee as he’s not keen to stay in England, with Juventus, AC Milan, and Napoli on alert over potentially bringing him back to Italy.

One issue, however, is that these clubs are only looking to sign Zirkzee on loan, with his asking price of €35m looking too high.

Sources on Joshua Zirkzee’s transfer situation

“Zirkzee’s return to Serie A is gathering strength,” one source told me in a call this morning. “Premier League clubs have been made aware of his stance, so they’ve dropped their interest. Juventus, Milan, and Napoli are keeping an eye on his situation and could move.”

MUFC will no doubt hope to get a decent offer for the 24-year-old, but it may be that there’ll have to be some compromise somewhere.

It remains to be seen if that will be in the form of a loan with an obligation or option to buy, but the thing that’s clear is that Zirkzee will surely be leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Joshua Zirkzee’s poor spell at Man United

Zirkzee impressed at former club Bologna and could still revive his career back in Italian football, but it’s certainly been an underwhelming spell for him with United.

The Dutchman scored 11 Serie A goals in his final season with Bologna, but has only five in 50 Premier League appearances across two seasons with Man Utd…

Joshua Zirkzee all comps Games Goals Bologna 2023/24 37 12 Man Utd 2024/25 49 7 Man Utd 2025/26 20 2

Zirkzee doesn’t exactly look the most tempting option for clubs right now, but there’s always a chance that we’ll see the best of him again once he returns to an Italian club.

Other recent United flops and misfits such as Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay have done well at Napoli, while Antony has also revived his career since leaving United, albeit in La Liga with Real Betis.