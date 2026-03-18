Leeds United identify priority transfer target due to one key concern

Dominic Calvert-Lewin in action for Leeds (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Leeds United have reportedly identified the signing of a new striker as one of their priorities due to concerns over Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

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The England international has had some good moments in a Leeds shirt since joining on a free transfer from Everton last summer.

However, it would also be fair to say that Calvert-Lewin has not quite been consistent enough, and that Daniel Farke could benefit from more of a goal threat up top next season.

Even if Calvert-Lewin has proven good enough to help Leeds fight against relegation, it would perhaps make sense for the club to think bigger as they’ll want to work their way up towards being more of a safe mid-table side before too long.

Leeds United tipped to sign upgrade on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Speaking to Football Insider, former Premier League scout Mick Brown explained why he thinks there is some concern behind the scenes at Elland Road about Calvert-Lewin’s reliability.

“There are still a few concerns about Calvert-Lewin,” Brown said.

“He’s done better than most people expected him to do since he’s joined Leeds, but he’s still not the type of striker you want to rely on as your source of goals.

“His record, even this season, tells you that he goes through peaks and troughs, so there are doubts about whether he can do it consistently.

“Calvert-Lewin has given Leeds enough to help them stay in the Premier League this season.

“But I’m told they are looking to sign a new striker, somebody with a bit more consistency in front of goal as a replacement for Calvert-Lewin when he’s not doing it.

“The way Leeds play as well, they could start them both up front together, but it would give them more options than what they’ve currently got.

“The only question now is about money and where they’re going to get the player they want. That’s something they’ll be working on behind the scenes.”

Leeds United building for the future as they near safety

Leeds are not safe yet, but they don’t currently look like being one of the more likely teams to get relegated this season.

The newly-promoted side are currently on a run of five games without a win, but their form earlier in the season has still put them in a reasonably strong position.

Leeds currently sit in 15th place, only three points above safety, but clubs like Tottenham and Nottingham Forest are currently in much worse form.

Wolves and Burnley seem like near-certainties to go down at this point, so there’s a four-way battle to avoid that final relegation spot.

Leeds look like they should be able to survive, and it will be interesting to see what that means they can do in the summer transfer window.