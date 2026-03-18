£245m spending spree: Liverpool targeting big-name trio to join Xabi Alonso revolution

Xabi Alonso has been linked with the Liverpool job (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly hire Xabi Alonso to replace Arne Slot as manager, and target Adam Wharton, Alessandro Bastoni, and Bradley Barcola in this summer’s transfer window.

The Reds are being linked with this stunning £245m triple swoop in a report from TEAMtalk, which cites claims coming from Spain.

It seems that Slot’s position as Liverpool manager could be in real danger after a disappointing second season at Anfield for the Dutch tactician.

And despite spending so much on new signings like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz last summer, they could do so again if they appoint Alonso as the man to take charge of this new-look squad.

This Liverpool transfer story would be sensational, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves

While it’s perfectly possible that we’ll see Liverpool doing crazy things in the market again this year, there’s a lot that needs to happen first before we can really treat these claims as super reliable.

Firstly, there’s still a long way to go between now and the end of the season, with Slot potentially still able to win silverware and guide the club into the top four.

Given that the former Feyenoord boss did so well in his first campaign, even some disappointment this year would surely mean he has credit in the bank, so to speak.

Alonso’s availability might make LFC tempted to make a change while they can, but it definitely seems too early to think of this as concrete.

On top of that, agreeing deals for such top players won’t be easy, with PSG unlikely to be keen on selling Barcola, and under little financial pressure to do so.

Wharton and Bastoni might be more realistic targets, but it’s also not clear how easy it would be for Liverpool to have two summers in a row of such big spending.

Liverpool should resist the urge to splash the cash

There’s also surely an argument that Liverpool need to slow down a bit when it comes to this squad overhaul they’re embarking on.

The Merseyside giants barely made any changes to their squad when Slot first replaced Jurgen Klopp and won the Premier League title.

Bedding in the likes of Isak, Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez hasn’t really gone to plan, with the team perhaps changing too much too quickly.

There’s now surely a case to be made for keeping this squad together and allowing Slot to help them grow as a team, rather than simply rushing into the market for even more new players who’d need time to adjust and settle.

One signing in defence would probably be sensible as Ibrahima Konate is close to the end of his contract, but the rest of the side arguably isn’t in need of wholesale changes anyway.