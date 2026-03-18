Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool seem willing to fork out €80 million to sign Sporting CP attacking mainstay Luis Suarez this summer.

The Colombian striker has taken his game to the next level since joining Sporting CP last summer. He has been in red-hot form, and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed. Multiple top clubs are now after his signature.

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Liverpool want Luis Suarez this summer

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool are among the clubs keen to sign Luis Suarez ahead of next season. The Reds could trigger his massive €80 million release clause to bring him to Anfield.

On the back of his impressive performances for UD Almeria, Suarez made the move to Sporting last summer. He came in to replace Viktor Gyokeres and has certainly lived up to the expectations. In his 41 matches across competitions, he has 32 goals and seven assists.

Not only has he done wonders in the Portuguese top flight, but the 28-year-old has also been a standout performer in the Champions League, helping the club secure a spot in the quarter-finals. His work hasn’t gone unnoticed, and Liverpool have now emerged as a potential destination for the Colombian striker.

Suarez is a perfect fit for the Reds

While the Reds forked out a fortune on forwards last summer, things haven’t gone according to plan for them. They are now looking for a more proven option in the final third and believe Suarez can help their cause.

His mobility, ability to attack space in behind and clinical finishing make him a perfect fit for their system. As a result, the Merseyside club are willing to break the bank to secure his services. It will be interesting to see if they do actually trigger his release this summer.