Report: Manchester City ready to sell star depending on other transfer targets

Savinho and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly ready to consider letting Savinho go this summer as they potentially make further changes to their attack.

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City brought in Rayan Cherki last summer and then Antoine Semenyo in January, which has only made it harder for Savinho to see much playing time.

We recently reported our information that Savinho was viewed as untouchable at the Etihad Stadium, but things could change.

According to Football Insider, although City manager Pep Guardiola has backed Savinho, there is some chance of an exit if further signings come in in that area of the squad.

Could Savinho to Tottenham transfer be back on?

Savinho was a target for Tottenham last summer, but City blocked the move and got the Brazilian to sign a new contract.

Football Insider now suggest Spurs could still look at Savinho, though one imagines that will obviously depend on how the club fares in their relegation battle.

The north Londoners could still go down this season, and that would surely prevent them signing a big name like Savinho.

Is Savinho good enough for Spurs?

We’ve also previously reported on Spurs still being keen on Savinho, but is he actually a good target for them even if they stay in the Premier League?

Signing him from a rival would likely make him quite expensive, and he’s not shown much during his time in the Premier League, even if he looked like a top talent during his time with La Liga outfit Girona…

Savinho TOTAL SCORE: 12/25 Transfer fee * Performance ** Achievements ** Career phase **** Squad need ***

Using our Transfer Fit rating, we judge Savinho to be a 12/15 signing, which is the lower end of medium. Would you say that’s about right, too harsh, or even too kind? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!