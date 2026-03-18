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Manchester United are hoping to sign Wilfred Ndidi from Besiktas at the end of the season, and they would be prepared to execute a swap deal.

According to a report from Sporx, Manchester United have been monitoring the 29-year-old for a long time, and they are looking to get the deal done in the summer.

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Man United eye swap deal to sign Wilfred Ndidi

They would be prepared to send Altay Bayindir to the Turkish club as part of the swap deal. They have already held discussions, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise an agreement.

The Turkish outfit is looking to bring in a quality goalkeeper, and they believe that the Manchester United player could be useful for them. Meanwhile, the Nigerian midfielder could be tempted to return to English football. He has shown his quality in the Premier League before.

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be hard to turn down for him. It would be a huge step up for him, and he would get to compete at the highest level. Manchester United are well placed to secure Champions League qualification next season and could push for trophies.

Ndidi to replace Casemiro?

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them can be quite tempting. The 29-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to play in English football, and he could be the ideal replacement for Casemiro. The Brazilian will leave the club at the end of the season, and Manchester United needs to replace him. They need more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park. The Nigerian is an experienced player who can make an immediate impact.

Bayindir is unwanted at Old Trafford, and if they can use him to improve a key area, it could be a deal worth doing.