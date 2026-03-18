Latest report: Man United cleared to sign Liverpool transfer target for €60m as club need to sell

Nathaniel Brown celebrates with his Eintracht Frankfurt teammates (Photo by Inaki Esnaola/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly one of the main clubs in the mix for the potential transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown this summer.

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And they’ve been given a boost as it seems Eintracht need to sell players due to financial issues, with Brown available for an asking price of around €60m, according to Sport Bild, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Man Utd could be joined by Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race for the Germany international’s signature, however, while he’s also been linked with other Premier League clubs in the past.

Our understanding is that Arsenal are also among Brown’s admirers, while a recent report from Fichajes also mentioned interest from Liverpool.

Should Manchester United sign Nathaniel Brown for €60m?

It’s never easy to know whether or not a transfer will work out, but Brown is clearly highly regarded and arguably not too expensive for an in-form player of his age group.

United also look in need of a new left-back as an upgrade on the ageing and injury-prone Luke Shaw, and with Patrick Dorgu recently playing in a more attacking role.

We have therefore given the potential Brown to MUFC deal a Transfer Fit rating of 19/25, which makes him a strong fit…

Nathaniel Brown TOTAL SCORE: 19/25 Transfer fee *** Performance **** Achievements ** Career phase ***** Squad need *****

Find out more about what the categories mean and how we score them here, with Brown certainly coming out very favourably.

Man United could be favourites for Nathaniel Brown

While it’s early days yet, there could be a variety of good reasons to think United would be the favourites to sign Brown.

The 22-year-old would surely see a move to Old Trafford as one that ticks a lot of boxes, especially if they end up qualifying for the Champions League, which now looks likely.

It’s also easier to see a pathway to becoming a starter at United than at Liverpool or Arsenal, who have a number of other left-backs.

Meanwhile, Real and Barca may also be interested, but Premier League clubs have often been able to out-spend major European clubs in recent times, so that could see Brown choose United for higher wages, while United might also find it easier to meet Frankfurt’s demands for the player.