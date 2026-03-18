Man United are ready to make four massive signings in the summer transfer window

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Manchester United are reportedly preparing for a busy summer transfer window, with plans in place to strengthen multiple areas of the squad as part of their ongoing rebuild.



According to The Sun, the club is targeting four key additions, with a particular focus on reinforcing midfield, defense, and goalkeeping depth ahead of the 2026/27 season.

United’s recruitment strategy is closely tied to potential departures within the squad, most notably the expected exit of Casemiro, whose future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

The club is keen to ensure they remain competitive domestically and in Europe by reshaping the squad with younger, dynamic options.

Midfield overhaul is a top priority for Man United

Central midfield is expected to be the primary focus, with Man United aiming to sign two players in that area. The club is reportedly exploring several high-profile and emerging options across the Premier League.

Among the names linked are Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United), widely regarded as one of the league’s most complete midfielders, and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), who has impressed with his composure and playmaking ability.

Other potential targets include Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion), and Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), all players known for their energy, technical quality, and ability to operate in modern midfield systems.

The emphasis appears to be on athletic, versatile midfielders capable of contributing both defensively and offensively, a shift from United’s previous reliance on more traditional holding midfielders.

Defensive reinforcements also planned

In addition to midfield upgrades, Man United are also expected to pursue a left-sided centre-back.

This move is reportedly linked to uncertainty surrounding Harry Maguire’s future, with the club preparing for the possibility of his departure.

A left-footed defender is seen as a priority to improve balance in the back line and provide tactical flexibility, particularly in build-up play from deep areas.

United are also considering changes in the goalkeeping department. With Altay Bayindir likely to leave, the club is expected to recruit a backup goalkeeper to provide competition and cover.

The Red Devils are expected to be busy in the summer and big changes are expected in the squad.

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