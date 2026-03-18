Man United making serious play for midfielder and he's OPEN for a sensational move

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The midfield overhaul at Old Trafford could be kicking off with a massive Premier League raid, and Newcastle fans won’t be happy.



Manchester United are ready to make a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali and the Italian is ready to make the move, according to journalist Christopher Michel.

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Man United are “seriously working” on a deal to bring the Italian midfield maestro to Old Trafford.

The demand of a new midfielder at United has increased and after tracking several midfielders, Man United are determined to step up interest in Tonali.

Midfield shake-up at Man United

It’s no secret that United’s engine room needs some serious attention heading into the transfer window.

With Casemiro leaving in the summer and general inconsistencies plaguing the middle of the park, bringing in a dynamic, elite-level operator is clearly a top priority for INEOS and the United hierarchy.

United haven’t just suddenly stumbled upon Tonali; they’ve been keeping tabs on the midfielder for a very long time.

I’ve heard that #MUFC are seriously working on a move for Sandro Tonali. And the Italian midfielder is apparently quite open to a move to Manchester. The club have been keeping tabs on him for a long time. Would he be a good signing? — Christopher Michel (@CMoffiziell) March 18, 2026

Will Newcastle United actually sell Tonali?

This is where things are going to get incredibly complicated. Newcastle United didn’t just casually sign Tonali back in the summer of 2023, they made him their marquee addition from AC Milan in a blockbuster deal.

They are not interested in selling the Italian international midfielder, despite interest from several top clubs.

Even Arsenal are thought to be in the race to sign the midfield star but their interest is not as serious as United at this stage.

Furthermore, Newcastle are notoriously tough negotiators, and they are under no immediate pressure to sell their top assets on the cheap.

If Tonali really is open to the move, as the report suggests, United will still need to cough up a massive fee to even get the Magpies’ front office to pick up the phone.

Rumours are already suggesting it could take a bid nearing the £100 million mark to test their resolve.

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