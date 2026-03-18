Man United could get their midfield plans ruined by interest from Bayern Munich

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Manchester United’s pursuit of Elliot Anderson is set to become increasingly complicated, with Bayern Munich preparing to intensify their interest in the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

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According to Daily Mail, the German giants are ready to enter the race for the 23-year-old, adding another major contender to what is quickly becoming a highly competitive transfer battle.

Anderson has attracted attention from several elite clubs following a series of impressive performances in the Premier League.

Despite Nottingham Forest’s inconsistent campaign, the England international has stood out as one of the team’s most reliable and dynamic players.

Elliot Anderson has been a revelation at Forest

Anderson’s development over the past two seasons has been remarkable. The midfielder has established himself as a key figure for Nottingham Forest.

Primarily operating as a central or attacking midfielder, Anderson has demonstrated his ability to influence matches both offensively and defensively.

His ability to carry the ball forward, link play between midfield and attack, and press aggressively has made him a standout performer in a struggling side.

His consistent displays have also earned him recognition at the international level, with the midfielder now holding six senior caps for England. That exposure has only increased his visibility among Europe’s top clubs.

Man United face competition from Bayern Munich

Man United have been strongly linked with Anderson in recent months as part of their plans to strengthen the midfield. The club is believed to view him as a long-term option capable of fitting into a modern, high-energy system.

However, Bayern Munich’s reported interest represents a significant challenge. The Bundesliga champions are known for identifying and securing top talent across Europe, and their involvement could complicate negotiations.

In addition, Manchester City have also been linked with Anderson in previous reports, further showing the level of competition for his signature.

Given his importance to the squad, Forest are expected to demand a substantial transfer fee if they are to consider offers, especially with multiple top clubs involved.

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