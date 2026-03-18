Eddie Howe urging the Newcastle board to re-sign star who's close to becoming a free agent

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe gestures (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly being urged by their manager Eddie Howe to keep hold of Kieran Trippier as he edges closer to the end of his contract.

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The veteran England international is set to become a free agent this summer after four years at St James’ Park, but the club could still end up keeping him.

According to a report from Football Insider, Howe is pushing for Newcastle to give Trippier a new contract to avoid losing him on a free at the end of this current campaign.

Trippier had fallen out of favour at one point, but he’s now back to his best and performing well in Howe’s side, leading the Magpies boss to change his mind about the player’s situation.

Could Kieran Trippier end up staying at Newcastle?

It remains to be seen if Trippier will definitely accept an offer to stay at Newcastle, having previously come close to moves to Turkish clubs which ultimately fell through.

The 35-year-old has had a fine career, most of which was spent playing in the Premier League, apart from a three-year spell at Atletico Madrid.

Perhaps Trippier will now be keen for a new challenge for what may be one of the final moves of his career.

Newcastle may still need Kieran Trippier

Still, it looks more and more like Newcastle still need Trippier, with some doubts over Tino Livramento’s future ahead of this summer.

The former Chelsea youngster is being linked with Arsenal and other big clubs, and it won’t be easy to replace him if he does move on.

It could therefore be simpler for NUFC to keep Trippier for at least one more year in case they struggle to find another replacement available on the market.