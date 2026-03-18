Sandro Tonali & Newcastle United trio could be banned under UEFA rules

Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes in Newcastle training (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are at risk of losing four key players to suspension if they make it past Barcelona in tonight’s Champions League clash.

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Sandro Tonali is one of Newcastle’s most important players who’s now just one booking away from a ban, while there’s also concern over Joe Willock, Joelinton, and Dan Burn.

Newcastle drew 1-1 with Barcelona in their first leg tie at St James’ Park, and will tonight look to cause an upset at the Nou Camp.

It won’t be easy for Eddie Howe’s side, but they can perhaps take some confidence from that first leg, even if it wasn’t the result they wanted as Lamine Yamal snatched a 1-1 draw with a stoppage time penalty.

Newcastle United looking to reach Champions League quarter-finals

It remains to be seen if Newcastle can make that step up and get a big result tonight, but even if they do, they’ll have to hope the likes of Tonali, Willock, Joelinton and Burn are careful.

It would be a huge blow for the Magpies to get through to the quarter-finals but then find themselves without these key players.

Tonali has been in superb form this season and would surely be the biggest loss for the club if they were to go through tonight.

The Italy international’s performances have seen him linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in recent times, so it could be that he’ll be on his way out of St James’ Park in the summer.

For now, though, his focus will surely just be on trying to help Newcastle achieve something special in this competition.

It’s not gone great for Premier League clubs so far, however, with Manchester City and Chelsea already both out, while Liverpool and Tottenham trail going into their second leg ties tonight.