Newcastle rival Arsenal & Manchester City for £60-70m transfer of elite wonderkid

Rodrigo Mora celebrates a goal for Porto (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are one of the clubs reported to have set their sights on FC Porto’s rising star Rodrigo Mora ahead of this summer.

The 18-year-old Portuguese playmaker is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about talents in Europe, and it’s no surprise that the heavyweights are starting to circle. Alongside Newcastle United, both Manchester City and Arsenal are reportedly keeping a very close watch on his development.

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Reports from Sports Boom suggest that our scouting department hasn’t just been keeping a casual eye on him—we’ve had scouts closely watching many of his games this season! The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with detailed reports already prepared for the recruitment team.

The belief is that official contact with FC Porto could be on the horizon very soon as we look to steal a march on our rivals in the race for Mora’s signature.

Rodrigo Mora transfer won’t come cheap for Newcastle United

Securing a talent like Mora won’t come cheap. It’s understood that his current release clause sits around the £60-70m mark. For a player who has already broken records as Porto’s youngest-ever professional and is making waves in the Europa League, that figure is increasingly being seen as fair value in today’s market.

While Mora is clearly settled at Porto for now, the lure of the Premier League is massive. He hasn’t made a definitive decision on the “right timing” for a move just yet, but if Newcastle come knocking with a clear project and a starting spot in the creative hub of our midfield, he might find it very difficult to say no!