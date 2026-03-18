(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are all keeping tabs on Christian Kofane ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Christian Kofane is attracting a lot of interest from across Europe following his sensational rise. While he has a long-term contract at the German club, they might still struggle to keep hold of him.

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Premier League trio are after Christian Kofane

According to a report from SportsBoom, Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are all keen on acquiring the services of the 18-year-old Cameroonian striker. Other top clubs from across Europe are after his signature, which could lead to a bidding war.

Kofane joined the Bundesliga giants from Albacete for just €5 million. The fee certainly seems like a massive bargain, as his value has skyrocketed since moving to Germany. The teenager has been involved in 38 games in all competitions and has contributed towards 15 goals (7 goals, 8 assists).

While he has had limited game time, Kofane has made quite an impact, and now every top club is after him. Scouts from the biggest clubs in Europe consider him an elite-level attacking prospect.

There could be a bidding war for Kofane

Newcastle seem to have already set aside a budget for Kofane, as they look to sign a striker with a strong physical presence. They believe he will seamlessly adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Arsenal are also monitoring him, considering him an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s team. Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to establish direct contact with the German club, as they look to make him a part of their project.

While all three English clubs are keen on his signature, other clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona could make things difficult for them. With his contract running until 2029, Bayer Leverkusen want a minimum of €60–€70 million for the teenager. They are hoping for a bidding war, as it would further increase the price.