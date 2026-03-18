Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The 29-year-old Italian International has done quite well for Inter Milan, and he has shown his quality at the international level as well. He has been a key player for club and country over the years, and it will be interesting to see whether he’s willing to move to the Premier League now.

Barella has also been linked with Liverpool.

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Nicolo Barella set for Premier League switch?

He’s at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. According to a report from SportsBoom, Newcastle are looking to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the Italian has been identified as a target.

Manager Eddie Howe is an admirer of the Italian, and Newcastle could test the resolve of the Italian club with a £40 million offer in the summer. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. They have an ambitious project and the resources to sign the player. However, they must convince him that they can provide him with a platform to fight for trophies.

We have therefore given the potential Barella-to-Newcastle deal a Transfer Fit rating of 21/25, which makes him a strong fit.

Nicolo Barella TOTAL SCORE: 21/25 Transfer fee **** Performance **** Achievements **** Career phase **** Squad need *****

Find out more about what the categories mean and how we score them here

Palace also keen on Barella

Meanwhile, they will face competition from Crystal Palace as well. The Eagles are keeping tabs on the Italian as well. However, it might be difficult for them to convince the player. They are not at the level required to fight for trophies, and Oliver Glasner is set to leave the club in the summer as well.

It remains to be seen what the player decides if a concrete proposal is presented at the end of the season. Newcastle need more control and creativity in the middle of the park, and the Italian would be an exceptional acquisition. It will be interesting to see if Sandro Tonali can convince his compatriot to join the English club.