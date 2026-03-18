Not for sale: Man United determined to keep player despite release clause concerns

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Manchester United are reportedly making it a top priority to retain club captain Bruno Fernandes as speculation surrounding his future begins to intensify ahead of the summer transfer window.



According to Daily Mail, the club’s hierarchy are fully committed to keeping the Portuguese midfielder at Old Trafford despite growing external interest.

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Fernandes remains one of the most influential figures in United’s squad, both as a leader and as a creative force on the pitch.

However, the presence of a £57 million release clause, applicable to clubs outside the Premier League, has introduced an element of uncertainty regarding his long-term future.

Bruno Fernandes’ importance to Man United

Fernandes has established himself as the heartbeat of Manchester United’s midfield. Known for his creativity, vision, and goal-scoring ability, the 31-year-old has consistently been among the club’s top contributors in terms of both goals and assists.

This season, has had 16 assists in the Premier League and may well go on to beat the record set by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne for assists in a single Premier League season.

Fernandes’ influence extends beyond statistics. As captain, he plays a crucial role in organising the team, setting standards in training, and driving performance levels during matches.

Even during challenging campaigns, Fernandes has remained one of United’s most reliable performers, often stepping up in key moments.

Contract situation and external interest

Despite United’s desire to keep him, Fernandes’ contract situation has drawn attention from clubs abroad.

The reported £57 million release clause offers a potential pathway for non-Premier League teams to pursue the midfielder without entering direct negotiations with Man United.

Clubs from leagues such as Saudi Arabia and top European competitions have previously shown interest in experienced, high-profile players, and Fernandes fits that profile.

However, the player himself has not made any immediate decision regarding his future. Reports suggest that Fernandes is expected to assess his options at the end of the season, taking into account both sporting and personal factors.

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