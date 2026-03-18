Man United and Arsenal have been told the asking price of Premier League midfielder

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Arsenal are both looking to strengthen their midfield in the summer and one player on their radar is Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali.



According to iNews, the Magpies could demand “in excess” of £100m for the Italian midfielder who is attracting attention from the top clubs.

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Newcastle United are not looking to offload the consistent midfielder but the realities of the transfer market could be difficult for them to deal with.

The midfielder is willing to challenge for major honours and it appears like it is highly unlikely that it will be at Newcastle.

Man United and Arsenal monitoring Sandro Tonali

With both Man United and Arsenal targeting a move for him, Tonali will not be short of offers when the summer transfer window opens.

There were stories in the media during the January transfer window that Arsenal wanted to sign the former AC Milan midfielder but the Magpies remain calm over speculation surrounding Tonali.

He has now shown any signs of distraction and has performed well for Eddie Howe’s side this season.

The report mentions Chelsea as well among the clubs targeting a move for the Newcastle United star.

Lamine Camara of Monaco and Djaoui Cisse of Rennes are two midfielders on the radar of the Magpies in case Tonali decides to leave the club for a move elsewhere.

Howe’s side want to compete with the top club in the market for new signings, rather than lose their key players to the Premier League giants.

Man United, particularly, will be out in the market actively to sign new midfielders.

The departure of Casemiro this summer will hit them hard and they are ready to make sure they replace him well in the transfer market.

Arsenal and Chelsea already have depth in midfield

A move to Arsenal or Chelsea for Tonali seems difficult at this stage due to their current midfield options.

The Gunners have Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi while the Blues have Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

That leaves Man United as the ideal club for Tonali if he decides to make a move due to his demand of playing Champions League football.

The summer transfer window promises to be interesting and fans will be keeping a close eye on what Tonali decides regarding his future.

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