Arsenal duo Jesus and Martinelli are being monitored by La Liga giants

(Photo by Alex Pantlin

Atlético Madrid are reportedly assessing potential moves for Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus as they prepare for a crucial summer rebuild.



According to TEAMtalk, the Spanish side have been closely monitoring both players, with the duo’s limited roles this season raising questions about their long-term futures in north London.

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Both Martinelli and Jesus have experienced reduced involvement in Arsenal’s starting lineup, prompting speculation that the club could be open to offers if suitable bids are received.

Interest is not limited to Spain, with clubs across Europe and the Saudi Pro League also tracking their situations.

Martinelli and Jesus have reduced roles at Arsenal

Jesus, now 28, has struggled for consistent game time this season. The Brazilian forward has made just two Premier League starts, with injuries and tactical decisions limiting his impact.

Once a key figure in Arsenal’s attack, Jesus has found himself competing for minutes in a squad that has evolved significantly under Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile,Martinelli, still only 24, has also seen his role shift. Despite being one of Arsenal’s most dynamic attacking players in previous campaigns, the winger has started only a portion of his matches this season, with 16 of his 25 appearances coming from the bench.

The reduced involvement of both players shows Arsenal’s increased depth in attacking areas, as well as tactical adjustments that have reshaped the team’s forward line.

Atletico Madrid are closely monitoring

Atlético Madrid’s reported interest in the Brazilian duo matches with the club’s plans to refresh their attacking options.

Under Diego Simeone, Atlético have traditionally relied on hard-working forwards capable of contributing both offensively and defensively.

Jesus’ experience and pressing ability could make him an ideal fit for Simeone’s system, while Martinelli’s pace and direct style would offer a different dimension in wide areas.

The Spanish club is believed to be evaluating both players as potential additions, although no formal approach has yet been confirmed.

Beyond Atlético Madrid, both players have attracted attention from other European clubs, as well as financially powerful teams in Saudi Arabia.

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